(BIVN) – Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Kona on Wednesday evening near the intersection of Maʻa Way and Kaiwi Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Upon arriving on scene near the intersection of Maʻa Way and Kaiwi Street at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers located a 70-year-old Kailua-Kona man with visible injuries to his head and facial area. The victim related that while sitting on rock wall, he was approached by a male party who demanded his backpack and cellphone. The suspect then told him, “Give me your backpack or I’m going to shoot you!”

The victim was then struck on the head with a glass bottle, which caused him to fall backwards off the wall. The suspect then fled the area on foot with the victim’s backpack and cellphone. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics.

The suspect is described as a stocky Polynesian male in his 30s with a beard, wearing a dark ball cap, dark top, and dark trousers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it, is encouraged to contact Sergeant Marco Segobia at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253; or via email at marco.segobia@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.