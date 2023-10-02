(BIVN) – Two people were burned in a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates structure fire on Sunday.

An 18 year old male and a 19 year old female were taken to Kona Community Hospital in stable condition, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says, as a result of the blaze that destroyed the single family residence on Keaka Pkwy and Orchid Pkwy late in the evening of October 1st.

The female burn victim told the fire department that “the fire started when the male party ignited a cigarette, in which he had gasoline on his body prior to attempting to fill a portable generator.”

The fire department says the fire resulted in a “total loss of the structure and personal belongings.”