(BIVN) – An anonymous threat made via social media directed at Kea‘au Middle School led to an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday, October 3. Police say they have initiated a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation in connection with the situation.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Tuesday:

On Monday, October 2, 2023, at 9:27 p.m., Puna patrol officers received a call from a school official reporting that a concerned parent had informed them of a threatening social media message from an unknown person.

Although the identification of the suspect and origin of the message has not been determined, the police department will have an increased police presence at the school on Tuesday, October 3. The case is being investigated by detectives with the Area I Juvenile Aid Section.

Hawai‘i Police Department is taking this opportunity to remind the public that threats made towards any school are taken very seriously by law enforcement.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.