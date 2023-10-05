(BIVN) – With moderate to severe drought conditions being reported across Hawaiʻi island, local water department officials issued a statement this week on the need for customers to use drinking water wisely.

Most of Hawaiʻi island is under “Moderate Drought” conditions, according to the latest information from the U.S. Drought Monitor. There is an area under “Abnormally Dry” conditions in South Kona, however there are other, small pockets on the Big Island that are under “Severe Drought”. There is even a small spot of “Extreme Drought” in the South Point area of Kaʻū.

“The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for the existing drought conditions to expand over the entire island and intensify over the upcoming months due to the ongoing El Niño event,” reported the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply. “Peak dryness is expected to occur from around January through February 2024. The El Niño event will likely persist well into spring 2024.”

From a Water Supply news release: