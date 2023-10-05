(BIVN) – Two nominees to the U.S. District Court for Hawai‘i, both with ties to the Aloha State, appeared before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Both nominees had the support of the two U.S. Senators from Hawaiʻi.

Micah Smith and Judge Shanlyn Park were praised by Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi) and Senator Mazie Hirono (D, Hawaiʻi). Hirono also sits on the Judiciary Committee.

“Judge Park was born and raised in Hawaii where her distinguished career has been spent almost entirely in public service, inspired no doubt by her father’s work as a longtime Honolulu police officer,” said Hirono during her introduction of Park. “As a judge, she has earned high marks from practitioners and litigants for her evenhanded approach and well-reasoned decisions. Judge Park is held in high regard in the Hawaii legal community, as demonstrated by letters of support the Committee has received.” Hirono noted that when confirmed, Judge Park will become the first Native Hawaiian woman to serve as a federal district court judge.

Of Micah Smith, Senator Hirono said: “Micah has an impressive legal career. Micah spent four years at O’Melveny & Myers, where he helped author a brief in U.S. v. Jones, a pivotal 4th Amendment case. He then became a federal prosecutor, a job he has held for the last 12 years. Even with all his success, Micah never forgot where he came from.”

“I know that both of these nominees have the kind of experience, temperament, and demonstrated commitment to public service, along with their deep roots in Hawaii, which will make them excellent judges in the Hawaii District Court,” concluded Senator Hirono.

Senator Brian Schatz also provided his own introduction of the nominees. Here are his full remarks: