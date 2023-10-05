(BIVN) – Just a few days after an anonymous threat, made via social media, raised concerns at Kea‘au Middle School, police have launched a first-degree terroristic threatening investigation after being informed of another anonymous threat made involving Kea‘au High School.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release issued on Thursday:

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 7:28 p.m., it was reported to Puna patrol officers that a concerned parent notified school officials of a threatening social media message from an unknown person. Although the identification of the suspect and origin of the message has not yet been determined, the police department will have an increased police presence at the school on Thursday, October 5. The case is being investigated by detectives with the Area I Juvenile Aid Section. Hawai‘i Police Department is taking this opportunity to remind the public that threats made towards any school are taken very seriously by law enforcement.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this case to call Detective Patrick Aurello at (808) 961-8810 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.