(BIVN) – The largest annual grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii, “Badges and Buckets”, formally known as “Cop on Top”, will return for its 20th year at Hawaiʻi island Wal-Mart stores in October and November.

The Hawai‘i Police Department is the proud sponsor of the two, three-day events which feature off-duty law enforcement officers perched atop the Hilo and Kona Wal-Mart stores, where they will eat, sleep and raise awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community.

These are the dates for the events in both Hilo and Kona:

Wal-Mart Hilo

October 5-6, 2023, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

October 7, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wal-Mart Kona

November 10-11, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

November 12, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

