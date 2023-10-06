(BIVN) – The largest annual grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics Hawaii, “Badges and Buckets”, formally known as “Cop on Top”, will return for its 20th year at Hawaiʻi island Wal-Mart stores in October and November.
The Hawai‘i Police Department is the proud sponsor of the two, three-day events which feature off-duty law enforcement officers perched atop the Hilo and Kona Wal-Mart stores, where they will eat, sleep and raise awareness for Special Olympics Hawai‘i within the community.
These are the dates for the events in both Hilo and Kona:
Wal-Mart Hilo
- October 5-6, 2023, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- October 7, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Wal-Mart Kona
- November 10-11, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- November 12, 2023, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Donations collected from Badges and Buckets directly benefit Special Olympics Hawai‘i and their efforts to provide year-round sports programs for athletes, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions.
Over the years, the efforts of Hawai‘i Police Department’s officers have raised $250,000 to help provide year-round sports training and competitions to children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This event is the largest Special Olympics fundraiser of the year and a large part of the annual budget is raised through this one event alone.
During this year’s event, there will be numerous, great incentives through donations made by many local sponsors. Special Olympics Hawai‘i will also be giving away visors, caps and t-shirts to those who donate.
For more information on the Badges and Buckets event in East Hawai‘i, contact Officer Shea Nactor, at (808) 961-3066 or shea.nactor@hawaiicounty.gov. For more information on the West Hawai‘i event, contact Officer Joel Furuto, at (808) 326-4646, ext. 259 or joel.furuto@hawaiicounty.gov.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Badges and Buckets” events will again be held atop the Hilo and Kona Wal-Mart stores.