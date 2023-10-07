(BIVN) – Two men were arrested on Thursday evening after a reported road rage incident in Puna.

The October 5th incident occurred on Papaya Farms Road in Pāhoa, police say.

From a police news release:

On Thursday evening, October 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a reported road rage incident, in which a 36-year-old male victim reported being shot at. Following the incident, a male suspect exited the driver seat of a pick-up truck, and fired a pistol in the direction of the victim, who had stopped and was still seated within his vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, police identified the man that shot at the victim as 36-year-old Adib Beyah, of Pāhoa. He was arrested for first-degree terroristic threatening. As officers were securing the scene, an acquaintance of Beyah, 40-year-old John Elijah Lewis, of Pāpa‘ikou, was located hiding under the suspect’s vehicle.

He was repeatedly instructed by officers to come out from under the vehicle; however, did not immediately do so. He was arrested a short time later for obstructing government operations.

Puna patrol officers remained at the scene pending issuance and execution of a search warrant by Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives.

Beyah and Lewis remain in police custody and have not been charged at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Scotty Aloy of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381, or via email at Scotty.Aloy@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.