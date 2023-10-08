(BIVN) – The area just south of Kīlauea’s summit continues to show signs of unrest, scientists say, as the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

Kīlauea volcano is not erupting. However, due to the signs of unrest, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is maintaining the temporary closure of specific trails, viewing areas, and parking lots until further notice.

From the Sunday update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Summit Observations: Slight inflationary tilt was recorded yesterday in the area just south of the summit caldera, which leveled off around 7:30 p.m. and showed no appreciable changes since then. Inflation at the summit of Kīlauea remains at about its highest level in over 5 years and has nearly returned to the level seen just before the last eruption on September 10th. Elevated seismicity beneath Kīlauea summit region, which began October 4, increased again around 8:00 p.m. last night after about 18 hours of moderate to low earthquake counts. Over the past 24 hours approximately 100 earthquakes were recorded in Kīlauea summit region compared to about 170 earthquakes occuring over the previous day. Most of the earthquakes from the seismic swarm south of the caldera are at depths of around 2.5–3.5 km (1.5–2 mi) below the surface. The trend of the seismic activity parallels, but is slightly south of the December 1974 eruption vents. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates remain low and were measured at a rate of about 100 tonnes per day on October 6.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory it will issue daily Kīlauea updates while the elevated unrest continues.