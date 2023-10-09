(BIVN) – Work on the build out of the Animal Control and Protection Agency continues on Hawaiʻi island, with the announcement that seven animal control officers have completed training and were part of an inaugural badging ceremony on Friday.
The Animal Control and Protection Agency was created when animal control services on the Big Island transitioned from the police department to the mayor’s office on July 1, 2023.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Mayor Mitch Roth proudly recognizes and commends seven outstanding Animal Control Officers who successfully completed the inaugural badging ceremony with the Animal Control and Protection Agency on Friday, October 6th.
The comprehensive, day-long course gave officers a deep dive into the intricacies of county-specific laws and regulations and extensive citation writing training. This program grants officers a two-year certification and will be conducted annually for eligible trainees. Eligibility for this program requires six months to a year of dedicated training and experience. The successful completion of the badging ceremony signifies a pinnacle achievement in these officers’ careers and underscores their steadfast dedication to the welfare of the community’s animals.
Mayor Roth extends his heartfelt congratulations to the following seven officers, acknowledging their extraordinary commitment to their roles:
Charde Silva
Blake Cardines
Halcy Clinton
Charyse Emmons
Jermy Dussan
Kamalani Andrews
Aurabingy Tafari
“Assuming the responsibility of animal control for our island has been a tall order made easier by the unwavering dedication and compassion of our Animal Control Officers,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “These individuals work tirelessly to care for the numerous animals residing on our island while simultaneously striving for the safety of our residents. Today, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to these officers for their accomplishments and wish them ongoing safety as they contribute to making our island a more pleasant place to live, work, and enjoy.”
The Animal Control and Protection Agency plays a vital role in the community, enforcing animal welfare laws, responding to emergencies, and promoting responsible pet ownership. The certification of these officers will further enhance the agency’s ability to fulfill its mission.
Mayor Roth assures residents that work continues to be done to build out the Animal Control and Protection Agency in a broader effort to provide sufficient services to all areas of the community. Residents interested in applying for Animal Control and Protection Agency positions can visit jobs.hawaiicounty.gov for more information.
