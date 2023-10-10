(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they will soon be enforcing the law when it comes to street vending, and other illegal commercial activities, on state highways and county roadways.
Police say the island-wide enforcement initiative will begin on December 1st of this year. Violators could face “criminal prosecution and fines up to $1,000”, officials say.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
The Hawai‘i Police Department, in collaboration with the State Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Planning Department, wishes to inform the public of an upcoming island-wide enforcement initiative focused on the illegal use of state highways and county roadways for commercial activities, including street vending.
This enforcement initiative aims to ensure that our roadways and highways are utilized for their designated purposes. While we recognize the value and appeal of local vendors in enhancing the vibrant culture of our island, it is essential to maintain order and consistency in the use of public spaces.
Beginning Friday, December 1, 2023, authorities will actively monitor, address, and enforce regulations prohibiting unauthorized commercial activities on state highways and county roadways across Hawai‘i Island. Those found in violation could face criminal prosecution and fines up to $1,000.
The Hawai‘i Police Department appreciates the community’s understanding and cooperation in this matter. For questions or further information regarding this initiative, please contact Kona Community Policing Sergeant Brandon Mansur, at (808) 326-4646, extension 256, or via email at brandon.mansur@hawaiicounty.gov.
