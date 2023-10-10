(BIVN) – The Plant People Road Show is coming to Kona on Saturday, October 28. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area.

Admission is free to the event that organizers say will feature Big Island “mom and pop nurseries”. The show is in its ninth year, and offers two sales annually, around Valentine’s Day and Halloween.

“It’s where you can talk directly to members of our local nursery community,” said event organizer Bob Harris of OrchidPeople. “Ask us questions and get answers specific to your growing location from people who do the growing.”

There will also be displays, presented by the Hawaii Ant Lab and the Big Island Invasive Species Committee, promoting October as “Stop the Ant Month” in Hawaiʻi.

“Kawehi Young of BIISC says the organization will provide updates on current invasive species affecting our island gardens,” an event news release stated. “It will also share into on the Plant Pono Program, which encourages the use of native and non-invasive plants in landscapes.”

Event organizers say these growers from around the island will be participating:

Chitosi Tsumura of C&T Products in Keaau features many different varieties and colors of long-lasting anthuriums.

Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants of Kona provide 50 varieties of easy-care air plants.

Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea offer warm-tolerant varieties of cymbidium orchids that flower mauka to makai. Cymbidiums are prized for their large, multiple flowers on tall spikes.

Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

Kari Hagerman of Pomaika‘i Plant Company of Waimea is bringing bedding plants, lavender, hibiscus, Brindabella roses and Silver Dollar eucalyptus.

Sean Spellicy and Iris Viacrusis of Royal Palm Enterprises in Kuristown sell palms, exotic fruit trees including ethnic favorites, blooming waterlilies, bamboo and heliconia.

For info, event organizers say you can call 808-987-3231, or follow Plant People Road Show on Facebook.