(BIVN) – The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon is set for Saturday, October 14, and the week-long series of events kicked off on Tuesday with the traditional Parade of Nations along Aliʻi Drive.

Athletes representing 73 countries marched from the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Hale Hālāwai, and were led by the local U.S. Army JROTC Color Guard, Hawaiian culture dancers and drummers.

For the first time in the 40-plus year history of the IRONMAN event, the women’s field will have their own dedicated World Championship race on Saturday.

From the IRONMAN team: