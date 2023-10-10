(BIVN) – The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon is set for Saturday, October 14, and the week-long series of events kicked off on Tuesday with the traditional Parade of Nations along Aliʻi Drive.
Athletes representing 73 countries marched from the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Hale Hālāwai, and were led by the local U.S. Army JROTC Color Guard, Hawaiian culture dancers and drummers.
For the first time in the 40-plus year history of the IRONMAN event, the women’s field will have their own dedicated World Championship race on Saturday.
From the IRONMAN team:
Since its inception in 1978 on the Island of O`ahu, the IRONMAN World Championship® triathlon has etched its name in history through stellar performances, inspirational participants and emotional memories. In 1981, the race moved from the tranquil shores of Waikīkī to the barren lava fields of Kona on the Island of Hawai`i. The most iconic one-day sporting event in the world is the culmination of 40 global IRONMAN events with over 94,000 athletes around the world striving for one of the coveted qualifying slots. The 2021 edition of the event took place in St. George, Utah in May 2022, becoming the first location to host the event outside of Hawai`i since its origins in 1978. After a two-year hiatus from Hawai`i due to COVID, the race returned to Kailua-Kona and for the first time took place as a two-day event in October. The 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon will see the event take place in two different host locations and dates to allow for a dedicated world championship race for women and dedicated world championship race for men. With independent days of racing, the cumulative IRONMAN World Championship triathlon will host approximately 5,000 athletes as they embark on a 140.6-mile journey that presents the ultimate test of body, mind, and spirit to earn the title of IRONMAN World Champion. For more information, visit ironman.com.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - International athletes made their way along Aliʻi Drive from the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort to Hale Hālāwai on Tuesday.