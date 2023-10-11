(BIVN) – A 30 year old man who jumped into the Wailuku River early Wednesday afternoon was injured and airlifted to Hilo Medical Center. The man reportedly jumped into the river by the waterfalls and hit a shallow rock.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to the scene, about 800 feet beyond 286 Kaiulani Drive, down a steep cliff with difficult access.

The injured man was assisted to shore by two friends, and was air lifted out by the fire department’s chopper 1. He was then brought to a waiting ambulance at Clem Akina park and was transported to Hilo Medical center.