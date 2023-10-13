(BIVN) – The top professional women competing in this Saturday’s 2023 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship spoke to the media in Kona on Thursday.
From the Luʻau Grounds at the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort, the athletes talked about their race preparation, strategy and the importance of the first dedicated women’s race in the history of iconic triathlon.
Speaking at the press conference were the following top race participants:
- Chelsea Sodaro (USA)
- Lucy Charles-Barclay (GBR)
- Anne Haug (DEU)
- Daniela Ryf (CHE)
- Taylor Knibb (USA)
- Laura Philipp (DEU)
- Lisa Norden (SWE)
- Sarah Crowley (AUS)
- Kat Matthews (GBR)
- Sarah True (USA)
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The traditional pre-race press conference was held on Thursday, two days before the IRONMAN World Championship race day.