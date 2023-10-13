(BIVN) – The “Hot Corner” at the intersection of Kuakini Highway and Palani Road now features a hand-painted mural representing this year’s VinFast IRONMAN World Championship triathlon theme, Holomua – Move Forward.

Athletes, friends, and family joined in the community collaboration directed by local artist Kukui Mahoney and the organization Lydia8, which aims to cultivate “artistic and cultural opportunities for native Hawaiians to mobilize their communities.”

Mahoney invited the participants to “add their lima (hand) to her live artwork as she transforms the blank walls into beautiful rainbow art,” the IRONMAN organization reported this week.

This year, The IRONMAN Foundation provided a $20,000 grant to Lydia8.

“The Kailua-Kona community is an integral part of the IRONMAN World Championship race’s history and has created a lasting impact on the organization’s spirit,” said Audra Tassone-Indeck, Executive Director for The IRONMAN Foundation. “As we continue to evolve our program, this year hosting the first dedicated Women’s IRONMAN World Championship weekend, we celebrate the community that continues to make our programming possible.”

The IRONMAN Foundation this year donated over $140,000 in proceeds for various causes, “bringing its total historical giveback to the Hawaiʻi community to over $3 million,” race officials say.