(BIVN) – A new map produced by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory shows the recent uplift in an area south of Kīlauea caldera in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

Kīlauea is not erupting, and an eruption is not imminent. However, the recent changes in deformation and seismicity are indicative of episodic heightened unrest, and scientists have stated that an eruption in the region could emerge with little notice.

The number of earthquakes in this area appears to have decreased as of Friday morning. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at ADVISORY.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also provided this lengthy caption explaining the new map: