(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory was issued for West Hawaiʻi shores on Tuesday, as the first large, northwest swell of the season arrives.

The other Hawaiian islands are under a High Surf Warning, but the wave heights will be smaller for the Big Island. Surf will build to 6 to 8 feet today peak tonight through

Wednesday along north and west-facing shores, from ʻUpolu Point in North Kohala to South Point in Kaʻū through Wednesday.

“High Surf Advisory means surf will be higher than normal, shore break, and dangerous currents could cause injury or death,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported on Tuesday.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, civil defense says:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials; when in doubt, don’t go out.

The public will be notified of any changes that affects safety, emergency officials said.