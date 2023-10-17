(BIVN) – Police are investigating an attempted murder in the Hawai‘i Ocean View Estates subdivision, after a man was apparently shot in the face on Sunday.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, Ka‘ū patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawai‘i Ocean View Estates subdivision for a report of a male in need of medical assistance after possibly being assaulted. Arriving on scene, officers found the victim, believed to be a 53-year-old Ocean View man, with severe facial injuries lying on the ground near a gold Toyota van. Due to the severity of his injuries, police were unable to ask the victim how he had been injured.

The victim was transported by Hawai‘i Fire Department medics to the Kona Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the hospital it was determined that the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his facial area. He was later transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment and is currently in stable condition.

As part of their ongoing investigation, police are seeking leads on what led up to the incident and who may have been responsible for the shooting. Detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are asking for residents in the vicinity of Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawai‘i Ocean View Estates subdivision to review their home security camera footage and report anything suspicious.