(BIVN) – Parking at certain spots on Aliʻi Drive next to Kahaluʻu Beach Park will no longer be allowed under a proposed Hawaiʻi County ordinance.

The Hawaiʻi County Council Committee on Infrastructure and Assets voted to give Bill 83 a positive recommendation during a Tuesday meeting in Kona.

The bill “amends and adds provisions to prohibit parking at all times” certain portions of Aliʻi Drive fronting the popular Kona beach park, and also adds provisions to prohibit parking between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for other portions of the same road.

The Hawaiʻi County councilmember representing Kona, Rebecca Villegas, said:

“This is a health and safety concern. There are other issues in this area relating to parking at that sides of Aliʻi Drive where people walk in and out of the cars and there is no line of sight. We have been very fortunate that no one has been hurt, seriously injured, through the years. But as town continues to get busier and busier, as we come out of a pandemic, things are getting more and more dangerous. “We have also been dealing with – and we’re hoping to find fruition to – some of the

protocols surrounding the surf schools in the area. But there is a history of a number of them utilizing those parking areas as, essentially, their business zone. And it’s created some challenges for our our daily beach goers. “So I really want to thank Highways and (Department of Public Works) for bringing this forward and legislatively putting this together, so that we can ensure the health safety and well-being of people not only enjoying the ocean and the shoreline there at Kahaluʻu Beach Park, but also helping those that navigate Aliʻi Drive to avoid any potential tragedies. We want to do everything possible to provide the safest and

healthiest streets. “A big mahalo also to the Kohala Center and Cindi Punihaole and all the work she’s put in for years to ensure the health safety and well-being of this precious Bay.”

Bill 83 will now go to the full council for a vote.