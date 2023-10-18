(BIVN) – A Kea‘au man has been charged with an array of property, drug, and violent offenses following several incidents that occurred in Hawaiian Paradise Park in recent weeks.

38-year-old Brandon Blye was arrested on Sunday morning, October 15.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The charges against Blye stem from several different incidents dating back to late August 2023, up until Sunday morning, October 15, 2023, when he was arrested on 23rd Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park (HPP) subdivision in Keaʻau, following a brief foot pursuit with Puna patrol officers.

On the morning of October 15, Puna patrol officers responded to a residence on 25th Avenue, in HPP, for a reported burglary in progress. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, called police to report observing a male on video surveillance attempting to break into his residence and damaging the surveillance system. As officers arrived on scene and began searching for the suspect, a male was observed hiding in a storage shed. When officers approached, the male ran away and into a heavy forested area. Officers chased the suspect; however, due to the heavy vegetation and poor lighting conditions, they were not able to locate him. Upon officers reviewing the video surveillance, they were able to positively identify Blye as the suspect based on prior police contacts.

One of those prior contacts was an incident on Friday, September 1, 2023, when Puna patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at a residence on 29th Avenue in HPP. The victim told police that the suspect had removed numerous items and damaged several doors within the residence, as well as tampered with video surveillance cameras. The homeowner in this incident also provided officers with video surveillance, which ultimately lead to Blye being identified as the suspect.

That same day, Puna patrol officers responded again to HPP, after a woman reported being assaulted at a residence on 24th Avenue. The victim reported to police that upon arriving to work at her client’s residence, she observed a male attempting to break into the home through the disabled elderly woman’s bedroom window.

As the victim approached the suspect, she reported that he grabbed her hair and forcibly slammed her head and face against the residence, causing pain and temporarily losing consciousness. He then dragged the victim to the ground, continued to strike her and attempted to sexually assault her. Blye was positively identified as the suspect in this case as well.

Blye made his initial court appearance on Tuesday, October 17, in Hilo District Court.