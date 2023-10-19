This story will be updated with additional media and information.

(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi is moving forward with plans to preserve an area of coastal land in Pepeʻekeo.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Council voted in support of Resolution 263-23, which authorizes the Finance Department to negotiate for the acquisition of property in the ʻIli of Pepeʻekeo utilizing the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Fund.

“The County seeks to acquire approximately 38.25 acres of land,” the Council agenda reads, “to protect cultural and natural resources and freshwater springs and streams, preserve and plant native coastal plants, revive agricultural lands as agroforest, facilitate managed public access for fishing and gathering sites, and enable community-based management and stewardship. The parcel is listed as priority number eight in the 2021 Annual Report of the Public Access, Open Space, and Natural Resources Preservation Commission.”

The resolution was introduced by Hawaiʻi County Council chair and Hāmākua representative Heather Kimball.

From Hawaiʻi County Council Resolution 263-23: