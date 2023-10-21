(BIVN) – A 21-year-old from Mountain View has been arrested and charged in connection with a large affray and alleged baseball bat assault at Honoliʻi that sent two to the hospital.

Hawai‘i Island police say Bronson Labra turned himself in to the East Hawaiʻi Detention Center in Hilo on Friday morning, following the violent October 14th incident at Honoli‘i Beach Park. Labra was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

First-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

Police say Labra’s bail was set at $100,000. He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, October 23, in Hilo District Court.

From the police department: