(BIVN) – A 21-year-old from Mountain View has been arrested and charged in connection with a large affray and alleged baseball bat assault at Honoliʻi that sent two to the hospital.
Hawai‘i Island police say Bronson Labra turned himself in to the East Hawaiʻi Detention Center in Hilo on Friday morning, following the violent October 14th incident at Honoli‘i Beach Park. Labra was arrested and charged with the following offenses:
- First-degree assault
- Two counts of second-degree assault
Police say Labra’s bail was set at $100,000. He remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, October 23, in Hilo District Court.
From the police department:
The charges against Labra stem from an incident reported on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2:08 a.m., when Hilo patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center for a report of a 20-year-old male victim who had visible injuries to his head and facial area.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation and determined that the 20-year-old male victim was struck to the head by Labra with an aluminum bat, causing the victim to become unconscious and fall to the ground.
He was then transported to the Hilo Medical Center by a private vehicle where he was treated for injuries to his head and face. Due to the serious nature of his head injuries, he was flown to the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu for advanced treatment.
A second 20-year-old male intervened to stop any further assault on the victim, and was also struck by Labra to the head with an aluminum bat causing the victim to become unconscious and fall to the ground. Upon falling to the ground, the second male victim was punched and kicked numerous times by multiple suspects. The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment several days after the incident, and subsequently released.
A 17-year-old male suspect was also arrested and charged on Friday with third-degree assault. After processing, he was released.
Anyone with information regarding this continuing investigation or who may have witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Scotty Aloy of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2381 or email scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The incident was part of a large affray that took place in the early-morning hours of Saturday, October 14, and sent two people to the hospital.