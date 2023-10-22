(BIVN) – A former Assistant Chief in the Hawaiʻi County Police Department was arrested in Kona on Sunday.
Police say 57-year-old Mitchell Kanehailua Jr. of Hilo was arrested for violating a restraining order following a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. Kanehailua retired from the police department in September 2019.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
At around 5:14 a.m. on Sunday, Kona patrol officers responded to a possible domestic dispute in the 73-4000 block of Hawai‘i Belt Road in Kailua-Kona. Responding officers contacted the 41-year-old female victim who reported a violation of a protective order. The woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, Kanehailua Jr., entered onto her property and attempted to gain access into her residence.
Kanehailua Jr. was then contacted outside the victim’s residence by a 47-year-old female witness/victim, who he unsuccessfully attempted to strike. Shortly after, he was contacted by several male parties and detained pending officers’ arrival.
Kanehailua Jr. was placed under arrest for violation of an order of protection and harassment. He was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he remains in custody as detectives with Area II Juvenile Aid Section continue this investigation.
No mugshot is available at this time.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
