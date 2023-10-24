(BIVN) – Two public meetings and an open house concerning the Former Waikoloa Maneuver Area will be held in the South Kohala area on Wednesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to present the remedial investigation plans for Munitions Response Sites Sector 16 and Sector at the following public meetings:

Sector 17 A-F, Project 21: Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Mauna Kea Resort, Kaunaʻoa Ballroom (62-100 Kaunaʻoa Drive, Kohala Coast, HI 96743)

Sector 16 A-E, Project 20: Oct. 25 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Waimea Elementary School Cafeteria (67-1225 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd. Waimea, HI 96743)

According to the Army Corps:

During this phase of the CERCLA process, contracted field teams will be collecting data to determine the nature and extent of munitions use. Activities will include vegetation clearance to facilitate access and use of digital geophysical mapping and handheld metal detectors. Hand digging of potential items may be necessary in some areas which may require resident evacuations. USACE and contract representatives will present details on the remedial investigation schedule and methodology. Representatives from Hawaiʻi Department of Health and the contractor will also be available to answer questions. The public is encouraged to attend in-person or online.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also be holding a Right of Entry Open House the same day, October 25, at the USACE Waimea Field Office at the Parker Ranch Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From the USACE: