(BIVN) – 21,672 acres of land, the majority of which are parcels on the Big Island, will be transferred from the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, pending final land board concurrence.

The Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture on Tuesday voted to agree to accept the transfer of the 99 agricultural parcels. From the Department of Ag:

The transfer of the lands was mandated by the Hawai‘i State Legislature in 2003 under Act 90. In August 2023, the HBOA approved the transfer of four parcels, totaling 36,005 acres, which is currently in the final process of transfer from the DLNR to the HDOA. Under the administration of Governor Josh Green, M.D., the HDOA and DLNR have been working hard to resolve several land issues in order to move forward with the transfer of lands, which are mostly pasture and ranch lands, but also include other agricultural parcels. “This has been a long time coming and we are glad that this is one step closer to fulfilling the legislature’s mandate,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the HBOA. “Wherever I go in the state, ranchers have been asking about the transfer and we appreciate their patience and want to let them know that following through with Act 90 is a priority. “I must commend the work of HDOA’s Agricultural Resource Management Division and DLNR’s Land Division for forging ahead and conducting the due diligence that is required,” said Hurd. While this round of land transfers continues through the process, DLNR and HDOA remain committed to working on the transfer of additional, suitable agricultural lands.

Here is the list of parcels on Hawaiʻi island that have been accepted for transfer: