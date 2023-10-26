(BIVN) – A portion of Aliʻi Drive in Kona was closed on Thursday evening due to a brush fire.

The brush fire was located near the 2 mile marker between Lunapule Road and Royal Poinciana Drive, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reported in a public alert, and required a detour of traffic for the next few hours.

Police and fire personnel were in the area, and officials asked motorists to drive with caution.