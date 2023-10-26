(BIVN) – Criminal charges have been filed against a couple accused of terroristic threatening following an alleged road rage incident on Highway 11 on October 23.

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 33 year-old Keani Grace and 40 year-old Samuel Leslie, both of Mountain View, were arrested and charged following an October 22, 2023 terroristic threatening incident on Highway 11. The police reports indicate that Grace brandished a firearm at the driver of another vehicle before veering off of the roadway and into a ditch on the southbound shoulder.

Grace and Leslie both made their initial appearances on Wednesday afternoon in Hilo District Court. Their bail was maintained and they were ordered to appear for preliminary hearings on October 27, 2023. Grace remains in custody in lieu of $43,010.00 bail. Leslie remains in custody in lieu of $85,000.00 bail.

As the Complaint alleges, Grace was charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Highway, Place to Keep Loaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers, Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine), Ownership Prohibited (possess or acquire a shotgun with a barrel length of less than 18 inches), and three counts of Place to Keep Ammunition.

As the Complaint alleges, Leslie was charged with Ownership or Possession of Firearm Prohibited (prior felony convictions), Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver (carried or possessed a loaded Beretta brand .25 caliber pistol), Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Highway, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine).

Place to Keep Pistol or Revolver, Place to Keep Loaded Firearms Other Than Pistols and Revolvers, Carrying or Possessing a Loaded Firearm on a Highway, and Ownership or Possession Prohibited are all class B felony offenses which carry a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.

The charges are merely allegations and the Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was initiated by Officer Richard Matsumoto, Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was handled by the Crime Reduction Unit, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.