(BIVN) – The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival returns this November.
From a news release provided by event organizers:
The aroma of freshly brewed coffee will fill the air as the 10-day Kona Coffee Cultural Festival kicks off in the heart of Hawaii’s Kona region. From Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 12, coffee enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, community and visitors alike will gather to celebrate the rich heritage of Kona coffee and indulge in a sensory journey through the world of coffee.
The 10-day Kona Coffee Cultural Festival promises an unforgettable experience for coffee connoisseurs, tourists, and families. Come join us in celebrating the legacy of Kona coffee, where every cup tells a story.
Experience the vibrant Hawaiian culture through traditional dances, music performances, and art exhibitions. Engage with local artists and craftsmen showcasing their talent inspired by the Kona coffee legacy.
Marvel at the creativity of artists who transform coffee beans into stunning works of art. Witness live demonstrations and explore the intricate world of coffee-inspired artistry.
A complete schedule is available at KonaCoffeeFest.com, but the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival has provided this sample:
Friday, Nov. 3 – Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Lantern Parade Lights Up the Evening
As the sun sets over Historic Kailua Village, the Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Lantern Parade lights the way along Alii Drive with its glowing procession of light, music and color.
Saturday, Nov. 4 – Holualoa Village Coffee & Art Stroll
Stroll through the quaint art district, visit galleries and choose from over 30 Kona coffee farms offering tastings and coffee for purchase.
All week Kona Coffee Farm Tours
Embark on guided tours to local coffee farms, where you can witness the coffee-making process from bean to cup. Meet passionate farmers, learn about sustainable practices, and savor freshly brewed coffee straight from the source.
Saturday, Nov. 11 – The Grand Finale….A Taste of Kona
An evening of culinary delights featuring local Island Chefs, a fabulous silent auction with live music ad dancing under the stars. This year, Grammy nominated artist LT Smooth & his band perform. Purchase tickets at www.konacoffeefest.com
Saturday, Nov. 11 – Hoʻolauleʻa
Artisans, cultural practitioners, Hawaiian musicians, Kona coffee farmers and crafters all gather to share many of Kona’s ethnic traditions during the day-long Kona Coffee Cultural Festival Hoʻolauleʻa.
Sunday, Nov. 12 – Brewing Up a Recipe at KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest
The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival is not just about sipping the best coffee in the world, it’s about the food too! The KTA Super Stores Kona Coffee Recipe Contest where signature dishes feature – you guessed it – Kona’s world famous coffee. Also happening on Sunday, the Big Island Showcase featuring locally made products and a variety of mixed media art. This year in conjunction with the KTA Kona Coffee Recipe Contest is the Kona Coffee Expo. The symposium will present a variety of live Kona coffee demonstrations and lectures on the coffee industry.
Purchase a $5 Festival admission button and enjoy ten days of fun family events and get special rates for ticketed events. Festival admission buttons are available for purchase at many retail and farm locations throughout the Kona area.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
