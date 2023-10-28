(BIVN) – The Kona Coffee Cultural Festival returns this November.

From a news release provided by event organizers:

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee will fill the air as the 10-day Kona Coffee Cultural Festival kicks off in the heart of Hawaii’s Kona region. From Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 12, coffee enthusiasts, cultural aficionados, community and visitors alike will gather to celebrate the rich heritage of Kona coffee and indulge in a sensory journey through the world of coffee. The 10-day Kona Coffee Cultural Festival promises an unforgettable experience for coffee connoisseurs, tourists, and families. Come join us in celebrating the legacy of Kona coffee, where every cup tells a story. Experience the vibrant Hawaiian culture through traditional dances, music performances, and art exhibitions. Engage with local artists and craftsmen showcasing their talent inspired by the Kona coffee legacy. Marvel at the creativity of artists who transform coffee beans into stunning works of art. Witness live demonstrations and explore the intricate world of coffee-inspired artistry.

