(BIVN) – Nonstop flights between Tokyo Haneda and Kona airports is back, following the March 2020 pause in service due to the COVID pandemic.

Hawaiian Airlines says the route was restarted on Sunday, as the first guests from Haneda were greeted with lei, music and hula at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. The company says it also welcomed onboard “a delegation of state and county officials including Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth,” and added that “the group will meet with government, transportation and tourism officials in Tokyo.”

Hawaiian Airlines says it will operate its Kona-Tokyo service this Wednesday (November 1st) and Friday (November 3rd) before restarting regular weekly flights on November 22. The company says it will “gradually return to its original thrice-weekly schedule in March.”

By March 13, the airline’s Japan capacity will be 59% above summer 2023 levels, the company says.

Hawaiian launched Haneda to Kona service in 2016.