(BIVN) – An “Ohana Drop” drive through food distribution will take place Tuesday morning in Kaʻū.

The Food Basket of Hilo says it will be holding the Ohana Drop on October 31st the help of local volunteers at the Naʻalehu Hongwanji starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.

“From fresh vegetables, breads, meats and other essential food items, these ‘Ohana Drops’ offer communities the opportunity to drive through the line once, and receive food to help sustain their families to the next paycheck with no personal questions asked,” organizers said. “Everyone is welcome.”