(BIVN) – A mass-tactical jump operation was held on Tuesday morning, which included hundreds of paratroopers filling the sky over the Keamuku Maneuver Area on Hawaiʻi island.

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, jumped from C-17s at Pohakuloa Training Area on October 31, 2023.

Military officials say the operation is part of The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, or JPMRC, said to be the Army’s newest Combat Training Center, which “generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in.”

The Army says JPMRC 24-01 includes over 5,300 training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Thailand.

“We understand there is public interest in viewing these activities,” the U.S. Army Garrison Pōhakuloa Training Area said before the October 31st jump, “however, please keep in mind that they are all subject to favorable wind conditions and may be cancelled or delayed. Please use designated pull over areas and use extreme caution if you plan to pull over on the side of the road.”