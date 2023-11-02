(BIVN) – The U.S. Coast Guard says it has completed Operation Koa Kai, held in the month of October off the Island of Hawaiʻi.

Operation Koa Kai is “a comprehensive month-long maritime security and safety operation” that reflects “the Coast Guard’s mission to protect and serve the maritime community, ensuring the smooth flow of commerce, maintaining maritime safety, and responding promptly to emergencies.” The operation is carried out in collaboration with the Department of Land and Natural Resources and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office of Law Enforcement.

This year, the operation included safety zone enforcement for the 2.4-mile swim course included in the Ironman World Championship Women’s Race held in Kailua-Kona.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard news release, operations completed include:

137 underway hours with 19 joint patrol hours

Two search and rescue responses

26 maritime security and response operation patrols

11 small vessel security boardings (SVSB)

Three high-capacity passenger vessel escorts

24 Response Boat-Small boardings and nine uninspected passenger vessel boardings

Dockside inspections conducted in collaboration with the Marine Safety Team (MST) Hawaii for certificate of inspection verification.

“This operation exemplifies the commitment of our Coast Guard personnel and partner agencies to the security and safety of Hawaii’s maritime domain,” said Chief Warrant Officer Omar Perez, a Coast Guard Sector Honolulu enforcement officer. “Our combined efforts are essential in maintaining maritime security and safeguarding lives in the waters off the Big Island of Hawaii.”

For the Ironman safety zone enforcement, the Coast Guard wrote: