(BIVN) – A 44-year-old Ocean View man has been arrested and charged with numerous offenses, including attempted murder, following a reported shooting last month.

Dorson Buddy Behrendt faces a charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, and carrying/use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, in connection with the October 15 incident that took place in the area of Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

UPDATE – (1:20 p.m.) – “Behrendt, who was in custody in lieu of $350,000.00 bail, made his initial appearance on Thursday morning in Kona District Court,” wrote the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. “Behrendt was granted release on his own recognizance by District Court Judge Kimberly Taniyama and ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on November 29, 2023.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, Ka‘ū patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in the Hawai‘i Ocean View Estates subdivision for a report of a male in need of medical assistance after possibly being assaulted. Arriving on scene, officers found the victim, believed to be a 53-year-old Ocean View man, with severe facial injuries lying on the ground near a gold Toyota van. Due to the severity of his injuries, police were unable to ask the victim how he had been injured. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital with life-threatening injuries where it was determined that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his facial area. He was subsequently transferred to the Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu where he remains hospitalized in stable condition. During the course of the investigation, police identified Dorson Buddy Behrendt of Ocean View as the suspect and possible responsible person who shot the victim.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to contact Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 960-3118, via email at mailto:Donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov, or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.