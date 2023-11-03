(BIVN) – The long-awaited Final Environmental Assessment for the Pohoiki Road and Highway 137 Road Repair and Water Line Installation has been completed and published by FEMA.

The project will realign and reconstruct approximately 9.1 miles of County roads that were covered by lava during the 2018 eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the lower East Rift Zone. The project also proposes to install water lines along approximately 7.8 miles of the same County roads.

The project will realign and reconstruct 4.4 miles of Pohoiki Road and 3.4 miles of Highway 137, as well as install water line along those same roads. The project also plans to reconstruct portions of Leilani Avenue, Kapoho Beach Road, Moani Street, Pua O Kapoho Street, Kapoho Kai Drive, and Kumukahi-Lighthouse Road. The County notes that the Lighthouse Road portion will be the final phase of the project “to allow the community to collaboratively develop a formal protection plan for the culturally significant and sensitive areas at Kumukahi.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: