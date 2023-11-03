(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert level remains at ADVISORY.

The area just south of Kīlauea’s summit continues to show signs of episodic unrest. While inflation at the summit of Kīlauea remains high, there has been a “slight decrease in seismicity, in association with an intrusive event that began in early October,” scientists say.

Geologists are keeping a close eye on the tiltmeters at Uēkahuna and Sand Hill, looking for any changes.

“Overall, inflation at the summit of Kīlauea remains high and has surpassed the level seen just before the most recent eruption on September 10,” the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Thursday. “However, the current rate of inflation in the region has diminished significantly since October 4-6 and more so over the last couple of days.”

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by USGS HVO scientists and affiliates: