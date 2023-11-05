(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory was added to the forecast for the island of Hawaiʻi, where a Red Flag Warning is already in effect for leeward areas.

“Strong high pressure building to the north of the islands will drive windy trades this afternoon through Monday,” the National Weather Service stated. “The trades are expected to peak tonight and Monday.”

East winds 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are possible in affected areas. “The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of the mountains as well as through valleys,” forecasters said.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense says the Wind Advisory is in effect for Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, Kaʻū, and Puna through Monday.

“Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned.