(BIVN) – A man has allegedly been captured on video surveillance using a stolen credit card at multiple convenience stores in the Hilo and Puna districts, and police are trying to identify him.

Police say the suspect is described as “a local male with a medium build and complexion, 40 to 50 years old, with short black and gray colored hair. He was last seen wearing a light green long sleeve shirt and blue jean pants,” a news release stated.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person is encouraged to contact Puna Patrol Officer Keaolapule Fessenden-Grace at (808) 935-3311, or by email at keaolapule.fessenden@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.