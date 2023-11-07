(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has received 150 NARCAN kits from the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force, officials announced on Tuesday.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to announce that the County of Hawaiʻi has taken a significant step toward enhancing the safety and well-being of our community by receiving 150 NARCAN kits from the Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force. This generous contribution will support the County’s ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis and ensure the health and safety of residents and visitors.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the Hawaiʻi Fentanyl Task Force by working together to get NARCAN into our County buildings and vehicles,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “The receipt of 150 NARCAN kits from the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force is a crucial step in our joint commitment to keeping the community safe and healthy. We are deeply grateful for their support as we continue to strive for a vibrant and safe Hawaiʻi Island where every life matters and thrives.”

NARCAN, also known as naloxone, is a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, potentially saving lives in emergency situations. The Hawaiʻi Island Fentanyl Task Force has provided these kits to help address the growing concern surrounding opioid overdoses in the community.

These NARCAN kits will be distributed to various County facilities across Hawaiʻi Island, contributing to the accessibility and availability of this life-saving medication where it is needed most.

It is essential to note that the County is committed to ensuring that these life-saving tools remain readily available when needed most.

Mayor Roth encourages all residents to be aware of the importance of NARCAN and its role in addressing opioid overdoses. Education and awareness are key components in the fight against the opioid crisis, and the County is committed to continuing its efforts to provide resources, support, and information to the community.

The County of Hawaiʻi is thankful for the partnership with the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force and is committed to working together to address the opioid crisis head-on, with the shared goal of saving lives and ensuring the well-being of community members.