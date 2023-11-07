(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Roth on Monday evening offered some comments on the recent Red Flag Warning for the island of Hawaiʻi, as the emergency proclamation he signed ahead of the potential fire weather expired on Tuesday morning.

“We extend our gratitude to the community for their steadfast vigilance and preparedness during this warning period,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “It is humbling to live in a place where our community continues to go above and beyond to keep each other safe. Although the warning period is over, we are counting on our residents to continue doing what is in the best interest of us all.”

The emergency proclamation, signed on November 4th, gave the County the authority to temporarily ban outdoor burning and open flames in the dry districts of North and South Kohala, Kona, and Kaʻū. The proclamation expired at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

“While the specific mandated rules attached to the emergency proclamation will no longer be mandatory, the County would like to emphasize that residents remain urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant to ensure everyone’s safety,” the County news release stated. “The prescribed continued precautionary measures include outdoor burning, open flame activities, parking vehicles on dry grass, and property owners taking the necessary fire safety precautions.”

The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning wrote that winds will slowly weaken through tonight, and that “marginal fire conditions are still possible over the windier portions of leeward Big Island through this afternoon.”