(BIVN) – The public will soon have the chance to share their thought on a planned breakwater improvement project at the North Kawaihae Small Boat Harbor.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says its Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation will host a public meeting on Monday, November 13, at Tutu’s House Wellness Center in Waimea. The meeting starts at 5 p.m.

A Draft Environmental Assessment for the project was published in October.

The DLNR says the improvements “are designed to repair and strengthen the compromised breakwater that has been damaged from repeated wave action.”

“The modified breakwater will be developed to withstand larger wave forces and reduce wave intrusion into the harbor, minimizing damage to harbor structures and vessels that use the facility,” a DLNR news release states. “Additionally, plans are to extend the breakwater landward to prevent sand from accumulating in the boat ramp during high wave conditions.”

“The proposed action is intended to increase usability of the harbor and improve safety conditions for all harbor users,” the DLNR wrote. “Community involvement in the process and participation at the meeting is encouraged.”

Comments on the Draft EA are due by November 22, 2023.