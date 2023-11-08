(BIVN) – State agencies are pushing forward with a goal to bring high-speed internet to underserved communities in Hawaiʻi.

On Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke formally launched the federally Connect Kākou, a multi-agency collaboration to transform statewide internet infrastructure and a boost digital literacy. The roll-out was presented in a livestream video by ʻŌlelo Community Media

From the Office of the Lieutenant Governor:

Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke has formally launched Connect Kākou, a State of Hawaiʻi initiative to ensure that communities across Hawaiʻi have reliable and affordable access to high-speed internet via transformative new statewide infrastructure and a boost in digital literacy programs.

Connect Kākou, led by Lt. Gov. Luke, is a collaboration in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office, University of Hawaiʻi, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and several other state and county agencies.

“Connect Kākou conveys that this initiative is about everyone, not just the select few,” said Lt. Gov. Luke. “A reliable internet connection is essential to access quality healthcare, education, government, career opportunities, and more, yet nearly one in ten households in Hawaiʻi does not have internet access.”

Hawaiʻi has already received an initial investment of $320 million in federal funding and anticipates additional funding over the next five years to build critical infrastructure and increase digital literacy and equity. In June, Hawaiʻi was awarded more than $149 million under an initiative financed by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The program aims to meet people where they are, physically and at their level of digital readiness.

To this end, the group is soliciting public feedback. Public information sessions are being held and scheduled, and the state is seeking feedback and commentary from the communities to be served. Public comment for Hawaiʻi’s Initial Proposal will be accepted until December 10, 2023. Then, the next step in the process will be to submit the complete Initial Proposal to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) by the end of 2024.

“Our unique geography contributed to our state’s high percentage of residents without internet,” said Kaʻala Souza, digital equity consultant. “Connect Kākou is designed to ensure that no one is left behind and our community has the tools to achieve digital literacy.”

Visit ConnectKakou.org for a list of upcoming information sessions and initiative updates. Community members are encouraged to register here to attend information sessions and submit public comments on the initial proposal here.