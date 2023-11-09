(BIVN) – A bridge along the Honoliʻi Stream will undergo stabilization work next week, and officials warn of some changes to traffic patterns around Honoliʻi Beach Park.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Engineering Division says that starting on November 13th, it will undertake a crucial infrastructure improvement initiative aimed at stabilizing the abutment of the Kaiwiki Bridge. Isemoto Contracting Co., Ltd is working with the County on the project.

Work on the bridge embankment – set to last until early January – will require a 24-hour road closure throughout the project’s duration. From the County:

To ensure the safety of both workers and the general public, a portion of Kahoa Street will be temporarily closed around the clock for the duration of the project. Access to Honoliʻi Beach Park along Kahoa Street will be available exclusively from Nahala Street, accessible via Highway 19. To minimize any inconvenience, residents are strongly encouraged to plan their routes accordingly during this period.

Officials provided a map, above, to illustrate the project area.