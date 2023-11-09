(BIVN) – A first for the Puna District on the island of Hawaiʻi: a permanent, affordable rental housing community for seniors.

On Wednesday, HOPE Services Hawaii and HPM Building Supply unveiled the Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project, located on 14.5 acres of land next to the micro-shelter village built 5 years ago to house those displaced by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

A blessing and dedication ceremony was held before the new residents moved in.

The development consists of 12 locally made factory-built homes, and a resource office for seniors. Each housing unit is a 480-square-foot fully furnished studio with its own kitchen, bathroom and lānai. The resource office will help residents connect to supportive services.

“Over the years, it became clear that homelessness is a housing problem,” said Brandee Menino, CEO of Hope Services Hawaiʻi. “So when an opportunity came to partner and add affordable housing in Pāhoa, we said, ‘Let’s do it!’ We are so grateful for the partners who joined us on this journey, because it would not have been possible without them. Together, we are making a positive impact on the lives of our kūpuna, providing them with the dignity and comfort they deserve.”

“The innovation of HOPE Services and the generosity of so many organizations and supporters inspires all of us and shows us what is possible through partnerships to serve the community,” said Jason Fujimoto, president and CEO of HPM Building Supply. “The Sacred Heart Affordable Housing Project is a proof of concept that establishes a new model for how nonproﬁts, government and the private sector can work together with locally made factory-built housing as part of the solution to Hawai‘i’s affordable housing crisis.”