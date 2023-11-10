(BIVN) – Emergency officials on Friday reported a brush fire off of Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the area of the 41 Mile Marker, within the Pōhakuloa Training Area.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said fire personnel are on scene and actively fighting the fire. “There are no structures threatened and no roads closed,” a radio message stated. “Smoke may be visible in the area.”
The Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Army Garrison had this information on Friday morning:
A fire was started early this morning in Training Area 15 and smoke is visible from DKI Highway. The size is estimated to be less than 100 acres and is contained by roads in area. The area does not contain much fuel and is inaccessible currently, but firefighters are on scene to continue monitoring the situation.
All military training is halted, and service members evacuated from area. No structural damages nor injuries reported at this time. Aircrafts from the 25th Infantry Division is enroute from Oʻahu as precautionary measure.
