(BIVN) – Emergency officials on Friday reported a brush fire off of Daniel K. Inouye Highway in the area of the 41 Mile Marker, within the Pōhakuloa Training Area.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said fire personnel are on scene and actively fighting the fire. “There are no structures threatened and no roads closed,” a radio message stated. “Smoke may be visible in the area.”

The Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Army Garrison had this information on Friday morning: