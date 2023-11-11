(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green and Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will both be out of state for official business next week, which means it falls to Attorney General Anne Lopez to serve as Hawaiʻi’s top executive while they are gone.

Lopez will serve as acting Governor from November 12 through the morning of November 15, at which time Lt. Gov. Luke will take over as acting governor until Green returns on November 17th.

From the Office of the Governor: