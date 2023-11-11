(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green and Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will both be out of state for official business next week, which means it falls to Attorney General Anne Lopez to serve as Hawaiʻi’s top executive while they are gone.
Lopez will serve as acting Governor from November 12 through the morning of November 15, at which time Lt. Gov. Luke will take over as acting governor until Green returns on November 17th.
From the Office of the Governor:
Governor Josh Green, M.D., and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green will travel to Japan on Sunday, November 12 to meet with Japanese Government officials and key business stakeholders. Governor Green and First Lady return to Hawai‘i on Friday, November 17. Accompanying him on his diplomatic visit will be Scott Saiki, Speaker of the Hawai‘i House of Representatives.
While in Japan, Governor Green will thank Japan’s government for its generous $2 million contribution to Hawai‘i in the aftermath of the Maui wildfire disaster of August 2023, promote made-in-Hawai‘i products, and invite the return of Japanese visitors to Hawai‘i’s shores. Governor Green will promote Hawai‘i businesses at the opening event for the Aloha Market, a new store at Haneda International Airport dedicated to selling made-in-Hawai‘i products internationally.
Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will also be out of state for official business; Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from November 12 through the morning of November 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor on November 15 until Governor Green’s return on November 17.
