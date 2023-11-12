(BIVN) – A 33-year-old Na‘alehu woman died Sunday morning, after a fiery, single car crash on Highway 11 that occurred south of the 84-mile marker near Manuka State Park.

The crash closed the highway in both directions for several hours.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding to a call at 2:06 a.m., police investigators determined that a silver 2011 Mazda CX-9 was traveling south on the highway when it ran off the right (makai) shoulder, went down a 20-foot embankment, rolled over, and caught on fire. Responding Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze at which time a female body was located within the vehicle. The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m. Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing her seatbelt. She has not been positively identified, pending the notification of next of kin. The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229, or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police say this is the 14th traffic fatality this year compared to 25 at this time last year.