(BIVN) – East-facing shores on the island of Hawaiʻi are now under a High Surf Advisory, while an earlier Wind Advisory for parts of the Big Island remains in effect.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued the surf advisory on Monday afternoon, due to the combination of very strong to gale-force trade winds and a large northeast swell generated by a gale-force low far northeast of Hawaiʻi.

Large, rough surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected Tuesday, with a possible increase on Wednesday. Forecasters say surf will gradually lower during the second half of the week, as the trades begin to ease and the northeast swell fades.

On land, east winds of 20 to 35 mph, with localized gusts over 50 mph, are possible for portions of Hawaiʻi island. Forecasters say strong northeast trade winds are expected to become especially gusty tonight, as a cold front moves through the islands. The strong winds will continue through Tuesday.