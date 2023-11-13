(BIVN) – Several hunters were cited by law enforcement officers last week, after they were found to be allegedly poaching live sheep in the area of Pōhakuloa.

Officers from the Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement encountered a pair of 18-year-old men while traveling on Daniel K. Inouye Highway and last Thursday. The pair was stopped within the Pōhakuloa Military Training Area bordering the Pu‘uanahulu Game Management Area. The DOCARE officers found the men “were in possession of three live, male sheep and were unable to produce a valid hunting license.” They were both cited for Civil Resource Violation System, or CRVS, violations for hunting license, hunting hours, and removal of live animals. Between the two men, fines totaled over a thousand dollars.

The DLNR notes that this is the second time since its introduction this fall that Hawai‘i Island DOCARE officers have employed the CRVS. The system allows officers to immediately fine people for resource violations and avoids both suspects and officers from having to go to court. Individuals cited under CRVS can still contest the charges to DLNR.

Officers are said to be investigating the involvement of two additional men, including one “who was taken to the hospital later in the day after running into the bush and suffering a medical emergency.”

The officers then spotted another truck carrying 13 sheep, parked alongside the highway at PTA, about 45 minutes later. Three men in the second truck received CRVS citations for hunting license and hunting hours violations with fines of $350 each. Officials say it does not appear the two groups were poaching together.

All 16 sheep were freed and returned to the wild.

DLNR news release: