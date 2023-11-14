(BIVN) – One month from now, hikers will be able to start making reservations for backcountry permits to stay overnight in the remote areas of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From a National Park Service news release issued on Tuesday, November 14:

Beginning Thursday, December 14, 2023, hikers who plan to stay overnight in remote backcountry areas in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park will be able to make and pay for reservations online up to 90 days in advance through the Recreation.gov system.

Reservation holders will still be required to check-in up to seven days ahead of their trip to pick up their permit and to get a safety briefing at the Backcountry Office, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day including holidays.

Currently, backcountry overnight hikers can get a permit seven days in advance. Visitors to the new Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Backcountry Permits page on Recreation.gov will be able to make reservations 90 days in advance of their planned trek. Seventy-five percent of the backcountry permits will be available online. The remaining 25% will be available in person at the Backcountry Office seven days before your start date.